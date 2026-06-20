NDPC plans review of data protection law to address AI, robotics, big data

Key points

NDPC plans to review the Nigeria Data Protection Act to address emerging technologies.

The commission says AI, robotics and big data require more specific regulatory provisions.

NDPC stresses the need for human oversight in the deployment of AI systems.

The commission expects stronger compliance, awareness and investor confidence in Nigeria’s data ecosystem.

Nigeria’s data protection law was signed into law in June 2023.

Main Story

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji, says the commission plans to review the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) to better address emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and big data.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday during activities marking three years since President Bola Tinubu signed the NDPA into law on June 12, 2023, Olatunji said rapid technological advancements and a growing understanding of the data protection ecosystem had revealed areas of the legislation that may require updates when the law becomes due for review. He explained that when the Act was drafted, emerging technologies were still at an earlier stage of development, making it difficult to provide detailed references to specific innovations.

According to him, the widespread adoption of AI and related technologies has created a need for more precise definitions and regulatory guidance within the legal framework. Olatunji noted that technological innovation continues to evolve rapidly, making periodic reviews necessary to ensure data protection regulations remain relevant and effective. He also emphasised that while AI offers significant opportunities for digital transformation, human oversight must remain a critical component of its deployment and use.

The NDPC boss identified digital footprints and broader privacy concerns as areas that would require continuous monitoring as technology adoption expands. He said Nigeria intends to maintain a proactive approach to updating its data protection framework, rather than allowing legislation to become outdated as seen in some jurisdictions where data privacy laws have remained unchanged for many years. Looking ahead, Olatunji expressed confidence that Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem would experience substantial growth over the next five years through increased awareness, stronger compliance and deeper integration of privacy principles into digital activities.

He added that stronger privacy protections would improve trust among investors and stakeholders while safeguarding the rights and interests of Nigerians and legal residents.

The Issues

Rapid growth of AI, robotics and big data technologies.

Need for more specific legal provisions on emerging technologies.

Balancing technological innovation with privacy protection.

Ensuring human oversight in AI deployment.

Building trust and compliance within Nigeria’s digital economy.

What’s Being Said

Dr Vincent Olatunji said: “We are in the era of emerging technologies. At that time, we could only make general references to emerging technologies, but today we can specifically mention Artificial Intelligence, robotics and big data.”

He said: “Ten years ago, nobody was talking about AI the way we are doing now, but today it has become central to virtually every aspect of digital transformation.”

Olatunji added: “We need to be more specific about what constitutes emerging technologies and provide examples because the technologies keep evolving.”

He also said: “We still need the human component. We should not leave everything to artificial intelligence.”

Speaking on the future of the sector, he said: “I see growth, development, awareness and greater trust in the ecosystem. Compliance will become a necessity rather than an option.”

He added: “We are building a culture of privacy that will make investors and other stakeholders see Nigeria as a country that is ready for digital business.”

What’s Next

NDPC is expected to assess areas of the law that require amendment during future review cycles.

The commission will continue monitoring developments in AI, robotics and data-driven technologies.

Stakeholders may see more specific regulatory guidance on emerging technologies.

Awareness and compliance initiatives are expected to expand across the country.

Bottom Line

The NDPC says Nigeria’s data protection law will need to evolve alongside technologies such as AI, robotics and big data, with future reviews aimed at strengthening privacy protections while supporting digital innovation.