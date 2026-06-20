IGP appoints CSP Iniedu as new police spokesperson, replaces Placid after three months

Key points

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has appointed CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Iniedu replaces DCP Anthony Okon Placid, who assumed the position in March 2026.

The new police spokesperson brings experience in public communication, intelligence management, complaint resolution, and operational policing.

Main story

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force, barely three months after DCP Anthony Okon Placid assumed the role.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the outgoing police spokesperson, DCP Anthony Okon Placid.

According to the statement, Iniedu is a seasoned police officer with extensive experience in strategic communication, operational policing, intelligence management, institutional accountability, and administration.

A native of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Iniedu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Pure Chemistry from University of Uyo and has undergone several professional trainings in investigative interviewing, crime scene management, intelligence analysis, strategic communication, and human rights-based policing.

Before his appointment, he served as Head of the Complaint Response Unit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he coordinated public complaint management and spearheaded initiatives aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

The issues

The appointment comes amid ongoing efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen public engagement, improve institutional transparency, and enhance communication between the police and the public.

The Force Public Relations Department plays a critical role in shaping public perception of policing activities, disseminating information on security developments, and supporting broader police reform initiatives.

Frequent changes in leadership of the department have often attracted attention due to the strategic importance of the spokesperson’s office in managing public communication and crisis response.

What’s being said

According to the police statement, Iniedu has served in several operational and administrative capacities across the country.

His previous assignments include Operations Officer at Maisandari Division in Yobe State, Area Crime Officer at Umuahia Area Command in Abia State, Staff Officer at the IGP Secretariat, Force Headquarters, Second-in-Command of the 50 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Kubwa, and Officer-in-Charge of the Force Headquarters Situation Room.

In the Situation Room role, he supervised the coordination and dissemination of crime and security information nationwide.

The statement said the IGP expressed confidence in Iniedu’s ability to lead the Force Public Relations Department and strengthen the Force’s communication strategy.

According to the police leadership, his professional background and experience are expected to support public engagement efforts and ongoing policing reforms.

What’s next

As the new Force Public Relations Officer, Iniedu is expected to oversee the Nigeria Police Force’s public communication strategy, media relations, and stakeholder engagement initiatives.

He will also be tasked with managing public information on security operations, responding to public concerns, and supporting efforts to improve trust between the police and citizens.

Stakeholders will be watching how the new spokesperson advances the Force’s communication objectives amid evolving security challenges and increasing public demand for accountability.

Bottom line

The appointment of CSP Anietie Iniedu as Force Public Relations Officer marks a new phase in the Nigeria Police Force’s communication leadership. With experience spanning intelligence, public complaints management, and operational policing, he is expected to play a key role in strengthening transparency, public engagement, and support for ongoing police reforms.