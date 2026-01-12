AFCON 2025: Algeria Petitions CAF, FIFA Over Officiating In Quarter-Final Loss To Nigeria

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has formally lodged complaints with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) over what it described as controversial refereeing decisions during its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final match against Nigeria.

The federation confirmed the development on Monday via the official X account of the Algerian national team, Équipe d’Algérie de football, stating that it had requested a full investigation into the conduct of match officials.

In a statement, the FAF said it was compelled to act after refereeing decisions in the encounter sparked widespread dissatisfaction and raised concerns about the credibility of officiating at the continental level.

“The Algerian Football Federation cannot overlook the refereeing decisions in the last match, which raised questions and caused widespread dissatisfaction, as they undermined the credibility of African refereeing and do not serve the image of African football internationally,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, the federation has formally contacted CAF and FIFA by submitting an official complaint, accompanied by a request to open an investigation to clarify what occurred and take appropriate action in accordance with applicable regulations.”

The petition follows Algeria’s 2–0 defeat to Nigeria on Saturday in Marrakech, Morocco, a result that ended the Desert Foxes’ AFCON 2025 campaign. Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealed Nigeria’s passage to the semi-finals.

The match was marred by scenes of disorder at full time, with Algerian players confronting match officials on the pitch. Videos circulating on social media after the game showed scuffles involving players and referees, as well as an attempted pitch invasion by supporters, which was contained by stadium security personnel.

CAF, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that it has opened an investigation into alleged misconduct by players and officials during the quarter-final. The continental body said it has gathered match officials’ reports and video evidence indicating potentially unacceptable behaviour and has referred the matter to its Disciplinary Board for further consideration.