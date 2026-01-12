NARD Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike For Two Weeks After VP Shettima’s Intervention

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide strike for an initial period of two weeks following a high-level intervention led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and firm commitments from key stakeholders in the health sector.

The decision was reached during a virtual emergency meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC), convened to review the status of its demands and assess progress made through ongoing engagements with relevant authorities.

In a communiqué signed by NARD’s Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, the NEC said it unanimously resolved to suspend the planned resumption of the Total Comprehensive and Indefinite Strike (TICS 2.0).

According to the association, the suspension is strategic and conditional, providing an opportunity to objectively evaluate concrete progress at the next NEC meeting scheduled to commence on January 25, 2026.

NARD expressed optimism that the Vice President’s timely intervention would lead to a lasting resolution of the long-standing issues affecting Nigeria’s health sector. The association, however, stressed that it would continue to press for the immediate resumption and prompt conclusion of negotiations with the relevant authorities.

The association also disclosed that the report of the earlier committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to address the disengagement of five resident doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Lokoja, has been implemented.

In addition, NARD announced the establishment of a new reconciliation committee comprising Chief Medical Directors (CMDs), representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and NARD officials. The committee is tasked with ensuring the continued retention of resident doctors at FTH Lokoja and mediating lasting peace between the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) at the facility.

The association further confirmed that verified lists of outstanding 25 per cent and 35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears have been forwarded to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for necessary action.

NARD reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement, while warning that it would closely monitor developments to ensure that all agreed commitments are fully implemented within the agreed timeframe.