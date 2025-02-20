Pope Francis Expresses Concerns About His Health Amid Severe Illness

Pope Francis, 88, has reportedly expressed deep concern about his health, telling his aides, “I might not make it this time,” as he struggles with a serious lung infection. According to The Times of India, the Pope is currently battling double-lung pneumonia and is receiving medical treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

The Pope had initially resisted hospitalization after falling ill with bronchitis, preferring to remain at the Vatican. However, doctors insisted that staying at home could be life-threatening, leading him to finally agree to admission on February 14.

While the Vatican has publicly stated that the Pope’s condition is stable, inside sources suggest that he is in significant pain and fully dependent on medical care. A report by Politico revealed that he is undergoing an intensive course of antibiotics to treat a complex respiratory infection, which is made worse by his history of lung complications.

Before being admitted to the hospital, Pope Francis made several key decisions regarding the future leadership of the Catholic Church. One major move was extending the term of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re as the dean of the College of Cardinals. This decision is important because the College of Cardinals is responsible for selecting the next Pope, meaning Francis is ensuring that his influence continues even if he is unable to return to full health.

Since becoming Pope in 2013, Francis has focused on making the Catholic Church more inclusive and accessible, a mission that has drawn both admiration and criticism. His health struggles have raised concerns about whether he will be able to continue leading the Church, and his recent statement has intensified speculation about a possible transition in Vatican leadership.