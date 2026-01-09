Kwara Stakeholders Urge Immediate Repair Of Vital Share-Patigi Federal Road

Residents and stakeholders in the Moro/Edu/Patigi Federal Constituency have called on the Federal Government to prioritize the rehabilitation of the Share Junction–Gbugbu–Lafiagi–Patigi road.

During an interactive session with Hon. Ahmed Saba on Thursday, January 8, 2026, constituents highlighted the deteriorating state of the 99-kilometer highway, which serves as a critical artery for agrarian communities across Ifelodun, Edu, and Patigi Local Government Areas.

The road, originally constructed during the Shagari administration in 1979, has faced severe degradation, with community leaders describing parts of the stretch as “death traps” that hinder the transport of agricultural produce to international markets like Gbugbu. Beyond road repairs, the stakeholders requested increased access to agricultural mechanization and inputs to boost food security, alongside job opportunities for the region’s youth.

While the road has seen some Sukuk-funded palliative work between Gada and Lade, residents noted that the pace of construction has been insufficient to address the deep-seated structural failures.

Hon. Ahmed Saba, who has represented the constituency for two and a half years, used the session to outline his legislative progress, including the advancement of a bill for the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Lafiagi and various health and water interventions.

He assured constituents that the rehabilitation of the Share-Patigi road remains a top priority, noting that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently reminded the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, of the project’s strategic importance during a state inspection visit. Saba urged for continued unity and patience as he works with the executive to ensure the 2026 federal budget effectively addresses the constituency’s infrastructure deficit.