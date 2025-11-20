Achraf Hakimi Wins Africa Player Of The Year 2025 After Historic CAF Awards Victory

Achraf Hakimi has finally secured African football’s highest individual honour, emerging as the winner of the 2025 Confederation of African Football Men’s Player of the Year Award. The announcement was made during a glamorous ceremony held in Rabat, Morocco, where the Paris Saint-Germain defender stood out among the finalists.

Hakimi edged out fellow contenders Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool, as well as Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who now plays for Galatasaray. As the only finalist physically present at the ceremony, Hakimi’s appearance helped electrify the atmosphere, drawing roaring applause from a crowd eager to witness a new chapter in African football history.

For the 27-year-old Moroccan, this victory marks a defining moment following two consecutive years of near-misses. In 2023, he finished behind Osimhen, and in 2024, behind Ademola Lookman. His 2025 win finally ends the streak of narrow defeats and cements his place among Africa’s elite football icons.

Hakimi’s recognition also breaks a long-standing record: he becomes the first Moroccan to claim the award since Mustapha Hadji’s triumph in 1998. In addition, he joins a very short list of defenders who have captured the honour in the award’s modern format, underscoring the rarity and significance of his achievement.

The milestone not only reinforces Hakimi’s influence at PSG but also highlights Morocco’s continuing rise in continental football.