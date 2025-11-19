Tinubu Departs For South Africa, Angola To Attend G20, AU–EU Summits

President Bola Tinubu will today (Wednesday) depart Nigeria for Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, to participate in two major international summits—the G20 Leaders’ Summit and the AU–EU Summit.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening, noting that the President’s first stop will be Johannesburg for the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from Saturday, November 22, to Sunday, November 23, after which Tinubu will proceed to Angola for the AU–EU Summit slated for November 24–25.

Invited by South Africa’s President and this year’s G20 Chair, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tinubu will join global leaders under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”—the first G20 gathering to be hosted on African soil.

The summit will focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, debt and development financing, disaster-risk reduction, climate action and just energy transitions, food systems, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence. The Presidency also confirmed that Tinubu will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly on issues of regional peace, security and economic development.

The African Union, now a full member of the G20 alongside the European Union, is expected to participate actively in the Johannesburg sessions.

Following the G20, President Tinubu will travel to Luanda to join other Heads of State and Government for the AU–EU Summit, which will bring together leaders, innovators, and development actors to engage on climate cooperation, inclusive growth, infrastructure, digital transformation, the creative economy, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance and the Economy, Solid Minerals, and Trade and Investment, as well as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

According to Onanuga, the President is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of both meetings. While this trip marks Tinubu’s third visit to South Africa since assuming office, it will be his first official visit to Angola as President.