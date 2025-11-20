Army Chief Visits Borno, Urges Troops To Sustain Vigilance In Counter-Terror Operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) to maintain heightened vigilance and an aggressive operational posture as the military intensifies counter-terrorism efforts in the North-East.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

According to the statement, the Army chief delivered the directive during an operational assessment visit to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force North-East in Maiduguri, Borno State. The visit formed part of ongoing efforts to evaluate the security landscape, review operational effectiveness, and strengthen inter-agency collaboration across the theatre.

Addressing the troops, Lieutenant General Shaibu commended their resilience and reiterated the need to remain alert and uncompromising in the face of evolving threats. “The COAS has charged troops to sustain vigilance, avoid complacency, and maintain an aggressive posture in ongoing operations against terrorists in the North-East,” the statement noted.

The Army chief also engaged senior commanders on enhancing coordination, intelligence gathering, and joint operational planning to deny insurgents freedom of action. “He emphasised the need for continued operational aggressiveness to further degrade terrorist capabilities across the theatre,” the statement added.

During the visit, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the COAS on current operations, emerging challenges, and support requirements.

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, who received the Army chief, congratulated him on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff, describing it as well deserved. He expressed confidence in the Nigerian Army’s counter-insurgency operations and urged troops to remain steadfast despite isolated attacks.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that General Shaibu’s long-standing operational experience in the theatre has contributed significantly to the marked reduction of insurgency in the region. He reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering support for the military and other security agencies.

Responding, Lieutenant General Shaibu appreciated the governor’s cooperation and assured him of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability in Borno and the wider North-East.