Accolades Pour in at FEC’s Valedictory Session for Fayemi

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday held a valedictory session in honour of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who is contesting the July 14 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

Dr. Fayemi had tendered his resignation as a minister last week according to the constitutional provision that any political office holder contesting for any position should resign from office within 30 days to the election.

President Muhammadu Buhari who presided over the FEC valedictory session in Fayemi’s honour before the commencement of the weekly cabinet meeting, described the outgoing minister as man of sound intellect whose contributions helped the administration achieve progress, especially in the solid minerals sector.

The President again canvassed for voter education so that people would get the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to elect candidates of their choice at all levels.

He said the people’s wish should be respected and that the people should be allowed to vote candidates of their choice across parties.

Buhari restated that technology has contributed in the success of election in the country especially with the introduction of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and Card Readers which made it possible for him to win election after three unsuccessful attempts.

He said he would have been rigged out of the 2015 presidential election if not the PVCs and the Card Reader.

One minister from the each of the six geo-political zone who spoke, unanimously expressed belief that a national loss was Ekiti’s gain as he was on a rescue mission to liberate the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogbonaya Onu, minister of Science and Technology spoke for the South East zone, Abdulrahman Damzabau, Minister of Interior spoke for the Northwest zone, Senator Aisha Al-Hassan, Minister of Women Affairs spoke for the Northeast zone, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance spoke for southwest, Bawa Buhari, Minister of State Mines and Steel Development, spoke for North Central, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation spoke for the South South zone and Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, who urged cabinet members to rally round Fayemi and ensure he wins the election.

The Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Onu said that Fayemi is both special and unique and that he played important roles in the ruling party and creation of the Progressives Governors Forum.

Minister of Interior Danbazzau on his part said, “I found him to be a gentle man and an academic of repute.”

The Minister of Women Affairs, Amina Alhassan said that Fayemi has repositioned the Ministry of Mines and Steel in line with President Buhari’s vision and that Fayemi was a gender friendly minister.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun said “He is a unique public servant,” while the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said that Fayemi was instrumental to his success as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

His Deputy Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Bawa Bwari said that the Ministry will greatly miss him.

In his remarks, Fayemi, who jokingly said that he would have to learn how to dodge bullets, said that his winning Ekiti State Governorship seat will not be a national loss as it will serve the country better.

He thanked the president for giving him the opportunity to serve and his colleagues, for their support and love.