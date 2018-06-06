NASS Passes Resolutions On State Of The Nation, Threatens Buhari with Impeachment

Lawmakers of both chambers of the National Assembly Tuesday rose from a three- hour joint session and threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he declines from steering the ship of state in a much more civilized manner in line with the rule of law expected in a constitutional democracy.

They passed a 11 – point resolution which, among others, includes a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim. They also tasked Mr President to provide employment to the teeming youths following the increasing buoyancy of government.

They warned against rigging in the coming elections and continued persecution of National Assembly Members by police. They also called on the international community to save Nigerian Democracy from collapsing.

Similarly they warned the President to be circumspect in being selective in the fight against corruption which, according to them, is skewed against the opposition and even members of the ruling APC who have stood against the perceived misrule of the Buhari administration.

The resolution threatened that the NASS will not hesitate to invoke necessary constitutional powers if all the resolutions are not adhered to.