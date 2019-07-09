Access Bank Refutes Rumour On Acquisition Of Union Bank

Access Bank Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria has disclaimed the rumor that it is about to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank stated thus:

“Our attention has been draw to a recent social media report of Access Bank Plc. being engaged in talks to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.”

“The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the general public are hereby advised to discountenance such rumour as same is devoid of truth. The bank is not engaged in any discussion with union bank of Nigeria or any of its shareholders regarding any such transaction.”

Union Bank Plc, also in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi on the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s website stated thus:

“Our attention has been drawn to a blog post on website “pageone.ng” which has been circulating on social media that Access Bank is in talks to acquire Union Bank. As the post itself states, the unfounded report is based on ‘mere rumours and speculation’.

“The Nigerian Stock Exchange, other regulatory agencies and members of the public are advised to disregard the publication in its entirety.”