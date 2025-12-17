NIS Deploys Advanced Technology At 144 Border Points To Curb Cross-Border Crimes

The Nigeria Immigration Service has deployed advanced technology across 144 border points nationwide as part of efforts to combat migrant smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs Kemi Nandap, disclosed this on Monday at the NIS headquarters in Abuja during the flag-off of the 2025 Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Day, held to mark International Migrants Day. The event was organised under the theme “Smuggling of Migrants: Emerging Trends, Realities and National Response.”

Nandap expressed concern that human traffickers and migrant smugglers are increasingly adopting sophisticated methods, including encrypted messaging applications, falsified travel documents and coordinated evasion techniques, to avoid detection by security agencies. She described the growing sophistication of organised smuggling networks as disturbing and unacceptable.

According to her, Nigeria’s position as a country of origin, transit and destination for migrants makes it imperative for the Service to respond decisively to emerging threats. She said the activities of smuggling networks pose serious risks to human lives, national security, border integrity and public safety.

The Comptroller-General assured that the Service remains committed to dismantling all identified smuggling networks and bringing perpetrators to justice. She said this resolve has informed the deployment of cutting-edge technologies at the country’s border points and the strengthening of partnerships with both local and international stakeholders.

Represented at the event by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Works and Logistics, Mrs Ada James Umannah, Nandap said the Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Week would focus on awareness creation, solidarity and renewed commitment to the global fight against migrant smuggling.

She explained that the choice of theme reflects the need to confront the evolving nature of irregular migration and intensify efforts against criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals. She noted that smugglers now rely heavily on digital platforms for recruitment and deception, operate complex transnational routes and expose migrants to grave dangers, including trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation, violence and death.

Nandap said the Service has enhanced surveillance along Nigeria’s land, sea and air borders through technology-driven solutions, including a central Command and Control Centre, the Migration Information and Data Analysis System, Advanced Passenger Information Systems, Passenger Name Records, e-gates at international airports and Huawei-powered e-border solutions deployed nationwide.

She also highlighted ongoing collaboration with regional and international organisations such as ECOWAS, the African Union, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, ICMPD, FIIAPP and FRONTEX. According to her, these partnerships support capacity-building, data sharing, joint investigations and safe return programmes.

The Immigration chief added that the Service would intensify community and institutional sensitisation on the dangers of irregular migration, noting that many migrants are lured by false promises of jobs and opportunities abroad. She said awareness campaigns target youths, students, National Youth Service Corps members, transport unions and other groups across the country.

Nandap disclosed that more than 200,000 corps members were sensitised during the 2025 campaign, alongside extensive nationwide outreach. She said the messages focus on the tactics used by smuggling networks, digital recruitment schemes, fake job offers and the importance of using safe, orderly and regular migration channels when travelling abroad.