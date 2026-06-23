S&P 500 Falls as Tech Stocks Drag Wall Street Lower

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 23, 2026

Key Points

S&P 500 declined 0.3% as major technology stocks came under pressure

Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%

Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft led losses among mega-cap technology companies

Main Story

The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday as a sell-off in major technology stocks weighed on Wall Street, while investors positioned ahead of key inflation data expected to influence the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.3%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 144 points, or 0.3%, supported by strong performances from industrial and healthcare stocks.

Among the biggest gainers were Caterpillar, which advanced 3.5%, Amgen, up 2.1%, and JPMorgan Chase, which rose 2.0%. On the downside, Alphabet dropped 6% amid concerns over artificial intelligence talent retention, while Amazon fell 4.6%, Meta Platforms lost 2%, and Microsoft declined 3.2%.

SpaceX also came under pressure, falling 10% and extending losses for a third consecutive trading session.

Chipmaker Micron Technology bucked the trend, gaining 5% ahead of its earnings report. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1%, while Intel added 4% as investor interest in semiconductor stocks remained resilient.

Meanwhile, Asian markets showed greater strength. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged above the 72,000 mark to a fresh record high, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.2%.

“Markets remain highly sensitive to inflation data and expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s next policy move,” analysts at major Wall Street investment firms said.

What’s Being Said

“Technology valuations remain vulnerable to shifts in interest-rate expectations,” market strategists noted.

“Investors are balancing enthusiasm around artificial intelligence with concerns about geopolitical risks and monetary policy uncertainty,” global equity analysts said.

What’s Next

Investors are awaiting upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues on Federal Reserve policy.

Micron Technology is scheduled to release quarterly earnings later this week.

Markets will continue monitoring developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on investor sentiment.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Wall Street’s latest pullback illustrates how dependent market momentum remains on technology stocks. While AI-driven optimism continues to support parts of the market, investors are becoming increasingly cautious as inflation and interest-rate uncertainty return to the forefront.