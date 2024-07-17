A Step-By-Step Guide For Nigerians To Obtain UAE Visa

The United Arab Emirates’ government’s ban on Nigerians obtaining visas was recently lifted, according to the Federal Government. Following President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris revealed that a deal had been made in a conversation with State House media.

“I can confirm that an agreement has been reached, and as of right now, holders of Nigerian passports who want to visit the UAE can do so,” Idris stated. Owing to a number of diplomatic issues, the UAE banned Nigerians from entering the country two years ago.

Because the Central Bank of Nigeria was unable to transfer an estimated $85 million in income to the United Arab Emirates, Emirates Airline of Dubai likewise ceased operations in Nigeria.

The ministry requested that Nigerians who would like more information about the revised requirements for UAE visas visit documentverificationhub.ae in light of the current developments. This article from Bizwatch Nigeria describes how Nigerians can apply for a UAE visa step-by-step:

Obtain a Document Verification Number using your Nigerian passport. To do this,

Click the “Start DVN application” button to commence.

Choose whether you are applying for yourself or a group.

Proceed to fill your personal information, travel details and passport information.

Upload an image of your passport information page. Proceed to accept all disclaimers regarding data processing.

Before making payments, confirm the accuracy of all the information provided and choose your preferred payment method or gateway.

Once your preferred payment method is selected, click “Confirm and Pay” to proceed.

Fill out your card details for payment and confirm.

Once successful, you’ll receive your DVN via email within five business days.

To follow up on your application at anytime, you’re advised to use your National Identification Number as your unique application reference number.

Also, check your email for confirmation of payment and application confirmation .

2. Proof of bank account (six months’ bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000 USD).

3. Round-trip flight tickets.

4. Proof of hotel booking confirmed and paid.

5. The visa fee must be paid by credit card at the UAE Visa Center in Abuja, Nigeria. For Nigerians residing abroad, the visa fee can be paid at the nearest UAE Visa Centre.