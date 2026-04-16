IEA: Middle East war triggers sharpest oil demand contraction since COVID-19

Keypoints

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects global oil demand to contract by 80,000 b/d in 2026, a massive reversal from earlier growth forecasts.

projects global oil demand to contract by in 2026, a massive reversal from earlier growth forecasts. Global oil supply plummeted by 10.1 million b/d in March, marking the largest disruption in history due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz .

in March, marking the largest disruption in history due to the closure of the . Spot oil prices hit record highs near $150/bbl , while middle distillate prices in Singapore soared to an all-time high of $290/bbl .

, while middle distillate prices in Singapore soared to an all-time high of . Global observed oil inventories fell by 85 million barrels in March, with a significant 205 million barrel drawdown outside the Middle East.

Main Story

In its April 2026 Oil Market Report, the IEA paints a grim picture of a global energy system pushed to its breaking point by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The agency has slashed its demand outlook, now forecasting a contraction of 80,000 b/d for the year. A projected 1.5 million b/d decline in the second quarter of 2026 would represent the sharpest drop in fuel consumption since the 2020 pandemic.

The report highlights that “demand destruction” is already visible in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, particularly for naphtha, LPG, and jet fuel, as scarcity and record-high prices force businesses and households to cut back.

The supply side is equally dire, with global output falling by 10.1 million b/d in March alone. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has choked off more than 16 million b/d of transit, leaving only 3.8 million b/d flowing through the vital chokepoint.

While alternative routes through Saudi Arabia and Turkey have increased their throughput to 7.2 million b/d, the overall loss in exports exceeds 13 million b/d. Refiners worldwide are “anxiously scrambling” to replace locked-in Middle Eastern cargoes, driving North Sea Dated crude to trade $60 above pre-conflict levels.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the physical-futures disconnect; the IEA noted that spot prices for immediate delivery reached $150/bbl, far outpacing the futures market, indicating a desperate scramble for physical barrels. Authorities must solve the problem of refinery feedstock constraints, as Asian and Middle Eastern refineries have been forced to cut runs by 6 million b/d due to infrastructure damage and supply shortages. Furthermore, there is a stockpile depletion risk; importing countries in Asia saw crude stocks drop by 31 million barrels in March, a trend that is expected to accelerate in April. To prevent a total economic freeze, the IEA emphasizes that resuming flows through the Strait of Hormuz remains the “single most important variable.”

What’s Being Said

“The Iran war has thoroughly upended our global outlook… demand destruction will spread as scarcity and higher prices persist,” stated the IEA .

. Global petrochemical producers in Asia have already curtailed operating rates as feedstock supply dried up, threatening downstream manufacturing.

What’s Next

Global oil demand is projected to decline by a staggering 2.3 million b/d in April alone as high prices and supply shortages paralyze transport sectors.

is projected to decline by a staggering 2.3 million b/d in April alone as high prices and supply shortages paralyze transport sectors. Inventory drawdowns are expected to deepen in April, particularly in oil-importing nations that lack the domestic production to bridge the 13 million b/d export gap.

are expected to deepen in April, particularly in oil-importing nations that lack the domestic production to bridge the 13 million b/d export gap. Refining margins are likely to remain volatile as middle distillate “cracks” (the price difference between crude and refined products) continue to sit at all-time highs.

are likely to remain volatile as middle distillate “cracks” (the price difference between crude and refined products) continue to sit at all-time highs. The IEA’s “Base Case” assumes a resumption of Middle Eastern deliveries by mid-year, but the agency warned that a “prolonged conflict” scenario would require economies to brace for even more severe disruptions.

Bottom Line

The April report confirms that the 2026 energy crisis has moved from a price shock to a full-scale volume crisis. With the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint restricted and demand collapsing under the weight of $150 oil, the global economy is now in a period of forced contraction.