2,073 Investors Contribute N132 billion to Sukuk Offer – DMO

2,073 Investors Contribute N132 billion to Sukuk Offer – DMO

By
- December 22, 2018
- in BUSINESS & ECONOMY, COVER
53
0
$29.9b Loan Not A Trap - Abraham NwankwoDebt Management Office

The federal government received over N132 billion subscriptions from 2,073 investors for its N100 billion seven-year 15.74 per cent Sukuk offer, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said.

The DMO, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, announced the result and added that the bond would be due in 2025.

It said that the high success rate of the Sukuk, which is the second by the federal government, showed investors’ appetite for government securities.

The debt management office added that it showed the investors’ interest in the fact that the proceeds would be used to improve the state of road infrastructure in the country.

The bond, which is aimed at funding road infrastructure across the six geo-political zones, is payable semi-annually.

Subscription for the bond, which is guaranteed by government, closed on Monday.

The government, had in 2017, raised a N100 billion seven-year debut Sukuk bond for the financing of 25 road projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

2019 Budget: PDP Tells Buhari to Apologize to Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation