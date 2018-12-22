2,073 Investors Contribute N132 billion to Sukuk Offer – DMO

The federal government received over N132 billion subscriptions from 2,073 investors for its N100 billion seven-year 15.74 per cent Sukuk offer, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said.

The DMO, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, announced the result and added that the bond would be due in 2025.

It said that the high success rate of the Sukuk, which is the second by the federal government, showed investors’ appetite for government securities.