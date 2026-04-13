2027 tussle deepens as Supreme Court hears ADC, PDP crises amid ADC convention push

Key points

Supreme Court to hear leadership disputes in ADC and PDP ahead of 2027 elections.

ADC presses ahead with national convention despite internal crisis and venue challenges.

INEC’s actions and factional rivalries intensify uncertainty within opposition parties.

Main story

Nigeria’s opposition landscape faces renewed uncertainty as the Supreme Court of Nigeria is set to hear crucial appeals on Tuesday arising from leadership crises rocking the African Democratic Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The appeals, which come amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, involve disputes over party leadership structures and legitimacy.

In the ADC case, former Senate President David Mark is challenging a March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, seeking to halt its execution pending the determination of his appeal. The ruling had directed parties to maintain the status quo, triggering further contestation over the party’s leadership.

Mark is also asking the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any leadership other than his, following the commission’s removal of his name and that of the party’s National Secretary from its official records.

Parallel to this, a faction of the PDP backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) is contesting an appellate court ruling that nullified its national convention and leadership structure.

The faction argues that allowing the judgment to stand could destabilise the party and weaken its prospects ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, despite the legal battles, the ADC is proceeding with preparations for its national convention scheduled for April 14 in Abuja, where over 3,000 delegates are expected to converge.

The issues

At the heart of the crisis are deepening factional divisions, judicial interventions, and disputes over party leadership legitimacy, all of which threaten the cohesion of Nigeria’s major opposition parties.

The involvement of INEC, particularly its decision to delist certain party leaders, has further heightened tensions, with accusations of bias and interference emerging from affected factions.

Additionally, logistical challenges and alleged political pressure on opposition activities raise broader concerns about the state of democratic space in the country.

What’s being said

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, accused authorities of frustrating the party’s efforts to secure major public venues for its convention, describing the situation as an “assault on democracy.”

He said the party’s requests to use Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome were either ignored or abruptly declined, forcing a shift to an alternative venue in Abuja.

Despite these setbacks, Abdullahi maintained that the ADC would proceed with its convention, insisting that no external pressure would derail its internal democratic processes.

Within the party, rival factions have continued to trade accusations, with each side questioning the legitimacy of the other and rejecting claims of parallel leadership structures.

Similarly, stakeholders within the PDP warn that unresolved legal disputes could further fracture the party if not conclusively addressed by the apex court.

What’s next

The Supreme Court’s rulings on the ADC and PDP appeals are expected to provide legal clarity on the leadership disputes and potentially reshape the internal dynamics of both parties.

At the same time, the ADC is set to hold its national convention in Abuja, where new leadership decisions and strategic directions ahead of the 2027 elections are likely to be unveiled.

Further court proceedings at the Federal High Court may also be affected, as lower courts could defer to the apex court’s authority on related matters.

Bottom line

As the 2027 elections draw closer, the outcome of ongoing legal battles at the Supreme Court, alongside internal party manoeuvres, will play a decisive role in determining the stability and competitiveness of Nigeria’s opposition parties.