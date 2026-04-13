FG warns security agencies against diversion of official arms

Key points

FG raises alarm over diversion of official weapons into illegal circulation.

Weak stockpile management identified as a major threat to national security.

A new capacity-building programme has been launched to strengthen arms control systems.

Main story

The Federal Government has issued a strong warning against the diversion of officially procured weapons, as concerns mount over the proliferation of illicit arms across the country.

The caution was delivered by retired DIG Johnson Kokumo, National Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, during the inauguration of a capacity development programme on Arms Physical Security and Stockpile Management for arms-bearing security agencies in Abuja.

Kokumo stated that persistent lapses in weapons management have continued to undermine national security efforts, noting that weak control systems have created vulnerabilities in armoury oversight.

He disclosed that assessments suggest a significant proportion of illegal arms currently in circulation may have originated from official stockpiles, pointing to internal leakages within security institutions.

“A significant portion of illegal arms in circulation today passed through official channels at some point,” he said.

According to him, while security agencies have intensified efforts to combat illicit arms proliferation, deficiencies in stockpile management remain a critical challenge requiring urgent attention.

Kokumo stressed that weapons in official custody must be securely stored, properly documented and strictly monitored to prevent diversion to criminal elements and armed groups.

He warned that any leakage from official inventories not only fuels criminality but also complicates counter-terrorism and internal security operations across the country.

The issues

The diversion of arms from official stockpiles poses a serious threat to national security, enabling criminal networks and insurgent groups to access sophisticated weapons.

Key challenges identified include poor record-keeping, weak oversight mechanisms, and inadequate storage infrastructure within security agencies.

These systemic gaps continue to undermine efforts to curb illegal arms proliferation and maintain effective control over government-owned weapons.

What’s being said

Kokumo emphasised the need for deliberate and sustained efforts to secure all official weapons inventories, warning that failure to do so could indirectly empower criminal and terrorist groups.

He reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to strengthening accountability, transparency, and compliance frameworks across security agencies, in collaboration with national and international partners.

Also speaking, Jacob Nyaga, Operations Manager of The HALO Trust, said the programme was designed to equip personnel with modern skills in armoury management and prevent weapon diversion.

He noted that the initiative, organised in partnership with NCCSLAW and funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, would be implemented in three phases, targeting both operational and leadership levels within participating agencies.

What’s next

The training programme will commence with armoury stock keepers, focusing on practical skills in weapons handling, documentation, and accountability.

Subsequent phases will address leadership-level stockpile management and culminate in a train-the-trainer model aimed at ensuring long-term institutional capacity within security agencies.

Bottom line

The Federal Government’s warning underscores growing concerns over internal arms leakage, with renewed efforts now focused on tightening stockpile management systems to prevent weapons from falling into the wrong hands.