2019 Elections: We Are Not Holding Secret Meetings With Political Parties – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the allegation of holding any secret meeting with officials or leaders of any political party.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi on Thursday in Abuja was reacting to an allegation that some officials of the commission had a secret meeting with a leaders of political party.

Oyekanmi urged members of the public to disregard the allegation.

“INEC has never met secretly with officials or leaders of any political party.

“The Commission meets quarterly with all political parties under the aegis of the Inter Party Consultative Committee (IPAC).

“Political party leaders or officials are also free to request for a meeting with the Commission and when such written requests are received, reviewed and approved, the INEC Chairman and all National Commissioners meet with party officials.

“The public should disregard the unsubstantiated allegation.’’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also accused an INEC National Commissioner and two directors of the commission of plot to manipulate Ekiti July 14 election in favour of the APC.

PDP in statement issued by its National Publicity Secreytary, Kola Ologbondiyan said investigation revealed that two INEC directors, had been holding meetings with the APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

It added that the officers were also meeting Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to rig the election.