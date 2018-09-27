2019 BMW 3Series to Debut at 2018 Paris Motor Show

Despite having spent some time behind the wheel of the new 2019 BMW 3 Series, we don’t actually know what the new sport sedan looks like. We won’t have to wait much longer, as BMW plans to reveal the seventh-gen model next week at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. If you can’t make the show in Paris — and most of us probably can’t — you can watch the full reveal on a BMW live stream through this link. You can take a look at yesterday’s teaser, too.

BMW has a big show planned for Paris. Along with the G20 3 Series, BMW is bringing along the new 8 Series coupe, X5 and Z4. Like the 3 Series, we’ve even driven an early version of the new Z4 roadster. We’re just hoping the stage is as colorful as the one BMW had at the 2017 Los Angeles Motor Show.

There are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the 3 Series itself. Despite growing in size, we know the new car is lighter than the outgoing model. We know the car will be powered by a mix of turbocharged inline-four and inline-six engines. We also know there are more variants coming down the line, including a wagon, a plug-in and of course the inevitable M3 performance car. Stay tuned for more info on the new car next week.