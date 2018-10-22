16 Countries to Exhibit at 2018 Lagos Trade Fair

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has disclosed that over 200 foreign exhibitors from 16 countries will be exhibiting at the 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

Lagos Trade Fair complex Disclosing this at a press conference to herald the 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair, Vice President & Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, said countries like China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Ghana, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, Cameroun, Kenya, Singapore, Jamaica, Republic of Benin, South Africa, European Union has already shown interest or registered for the LITF and that over 500,000 visitors are expected over the ten-day period.

According to him, the 2018 LITF will hold from Friday 2nd November to Sunday 11th November 2018 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, (TBS) Nigeria.

“So far, our exhibitors have been taking the advantage of our automated website to register, pay and book for the space of their choices. The process has been designed to be seamless and friendly. Almost all the available spaces have been booked. This, you can verify if you register on our website. To this end, registration and booking of spaces will close on Monday 15th October 2018 to enable us carry out the final plans” he stated.

He said that they have also established LITF Radio for exhibitors who want to place adverts either by spot announcement or jingles during the Fair, which will also be to entertain visitors.