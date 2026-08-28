10 Top-ranked global logistics brands in 2026, ranked by brand value

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 28, 2026

KEY POINTS

The global logistics sector records a combined brand value of USD216.8 billion in 2026, according to Brand Finance’s Logistics 50 2026 report, as the industry recovers from geopolitical and financial headwinds

UPS retains the crown as the world’s most valuable logistics brand for the 12th consecutive year, while CEVA emerges as the fastest-growing brand with a 129% brand value surge

48% of the 50 featured brands recorded double-digit brand value growth in 2026, signalling resilient momentum across the sector despite ongoing disruptions

MAIN STORY

The global logistics industry is fighting back.

After more than a year of battling US-imposed tariffs, Middle East geopolitical tensions, and fractured supply chains since February 2025, the world’s top logistics brands have collectively posted a brand value of USD216.8 billion in 2026 — a figure that signals recovery, not retreat.

According to Brand Finance’s Logistics 50 2026 report, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, 48% of the 50 featured brands recorded double-digit growth this year. The United States remains the dominant force, contributing 42% of total brand value at USD90.8 billion. China follows with a 14% share (USD30.6 billion), and Germany holds third position with a 9% share (USD20.5 billion).

What the numbers reveal is a sector in transition — from volume-first strategies to value-first ones. The brands climbing the rankings are not simply the largest by shipment count; they are the most reliable, the most strategically focused, and the most profitable per unit of cargo moved.

Here are the 10 top-ranked global logistics brands in 2026, and what sets each apart:

THE ISSUES

Before diving into the rankings, it is important to understand the landscape in which these brands are operating. The logistics sector faces a complicated mix of structural and short-term challenges. US tariff policy continues to inject uncertainty into cross-border trade flows, with ripple effects felt across air freight, ocean shipping, and road haulage. Tensions in the Middle East — including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — have forced major shipping operators to reroute vessels around Africa, inflating costs and delivery timelines.

At the same time, brands are navigating a rebalancing of global trade patterns. China’s dominance as a manufacturing export hub is being partially redistributed to Southeast Asia and other emerging markets. This is creating new opportunities for logistics brands that have invested in flexible, multi-corridor networks. The brands that are gaining brand value in 2026 are not simply riding the tide — they are building infrastructure for the next decade of trade.

THE LIST

1. UPS — Brand Value: USD30 Billion (Down 8%)

The American delivery giant retains the title of the world’s most valuable logistics brand for the 12th consecutive year — a record that speaks to the depth of its brand equity even in a difficult year.

UPS’s 8% brand value dip in 2026 is not a crisis; it is the cost of a calculated strategic transformation. In January 2025, the company reached an agreement in principle to cut Amazon’s shipment volume by more than 50% by the second half of 2026. Amazon has been UPS’s largest customer for nearly 30 years, contributing close to 11% of its consolidated revenue — but UPS CEO Carol Tomé has been direct about the math: “Amazon is our largest customer, but it’s not our most profitable customer. Its margin is very dilutive to the U.S. domestic business,” she noted in an earnings call.

UPS is repositioning itself toward higher-margin sectors, with healthcare logistics as the flagship bet. The healthcare segment generated more than USD11 billion in 2025 revenue, and analysts expect the segment to double its revenue run rate to approximately USD20 billion by late 2026. The company is also executing its “Efficiency Reimagined” initiative, targeting USD1 billion in process-led savings, and has undertaken the largest network reconfiguration in its history, closing facilities and rightsizing operations to reflect its new, higher-margin customer mix.

The short-term pain is real — domestic package volume fell 10.8% in Q4 2025 — but the long-term architecture is being rebuilt for a more profitable UPS.

2. FedEx — Brand Value: USD25.1 Billion (Up 10%)

FedEx’s 10% brand value growth in 2026 is a story of cost discipline meeting strategic boldness.

The Memphis-headquartered company achieved its USD5 billion cost-reduction target in June 2025 — a milestone under its DRIVE programme — and added another USD1 billion cost reduction target in May 2026. The result: operating margins have been expanding consistently, even as the external environment remains choppy. In Q2 of fiscal 2026, FedEx reported an adjusted operating margin of 6.9%, up from 6.3% a year earlier, with revenue climbing to USD23.5 billion.

The headline structural move came on June 1, 2026, when FedEx completed the spin-off of FedEx Freight into a new, independent publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “FDXF.” The separation — announced in December 2024 — creates two more focused businesses: a leaner FedEx Corporation, and an independent LTL (less-than-truckload) freight company with its own capital allocation strategy.

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam framed the company’s position clearly: “Our strategic initiatives, paired with our unique operational data platform from moving 17 million packages through our network daily, position us well to serve our customers in any environment and to create long-term value for our stockholders.”

3. JR (Japan Railways) — Brand Value: USD13.1 Billion (Stable)

Japan Railways maintains its position as the third most valuable logistics brand globally — a remarkable achievement for a rail-based operator in an era dominated by air and road freight.

The brand’s consistency is driven by three revenue engines operating in parallel. JR East raised its fares for the first time in 37 years in 2025, improving its revenue forecast by JPY82 billion (approximately USD535 million). JR West recorded revenue growth for the fifth consecutive year, buoyed by the World Expo 2025 held in Osaka and Kansai — an event that drew millions of visitors and generated significant transportation demand across western Japan. And JR Central reported year-on-year growth in transportation revenue to JPY785.4 billion (approximately USD5.1 billion) across its Shinkansen bullet train and conventional rail services.

Japan’s rail network is one of the most reliable in the world, and that dependability is increasingly being recognised as a brand asset — not just an operational characteristic.

4. DHL — Brand Value: USD11.4 Billion (Up 2%)

DHL ranks fourth on the Brand Finance Logistics 50 2026 list, recording modest brand value growth of 2% to USD11.4 billion. Operating under the Deutsche Post DHL Group umbrella, DHL is a truly global logistics player, present in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Despite the challenging operating environment — including Middle East disruptions that pressured the group’s freight forwarding business (whose earnings slumped 36% in Q4 2025) — DHL’s CEO Tobias Meyer signalled confidence in the company’s ability to deliver higher operating profit in 2026. The group’s broader strategy targets 20 high-growth markets globally for accelerated commercial focus, with eight of those markets in Asia Pacific — a region the company’s own Global Connectedness Report identifies as a major and deepening anchor of global trade.

DHL’s brand strength lies in its unmatched global network. For businesses moving goods across continents, DHL’s breadth — spanning express delivery, global forwarding, supply chain services, and e-commerce fulfilment — makes it a near-indispensable logistics partner.

5. Union Pacific — Brand Value: USD6.4 Billion (Up 6%)

Union Pacific ranks fifth with a 6% brand value increase to USD6.4 billion. The American freight railroad is one of the largest rail networks in the United States, operating approximately 32,000 route miles across 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country.

Union Pacific’s brand value growth reflects its position as a critical artery of US domestic freight — particularly as tariff-driven trade policy has encouraged more domestic production and shorter supply chains. Rail remains one of the most cost-efficient and emissions-effective modes of freight transport for bulk goods over long distances, and Union Pacific’s network is well-positioned to benefit from continued near-shoring trends in the US economy.

6. SF Express — Brand Value: USD6.3 Billion (Stable)

China’s SF Express holds sixth position with a brand value of USD6.3 billion. SF Express is China’s largest private express delivery company and one of the fastest-growing logistics brands in Asia. The brand has invested heavily in cold chain logistics, cross-border e-commerce fulfilment, and last-mile delivery capabilities — areas that are generating increasing demand as China’s consumer market matures and its export base diversifies.

SF Express represents China’s ambition to build world-class logistics brands that can compete beyond domestic borders. Its steady brand value in 2026, against a complex trade backdrop, reflects the durability of its domestic market leadership.

7. USPS (United States Postal Service) — Brand Value: USD6.3 Billion (Up 6%)

USPS records a 6% brand value increase to USD6.3 billion, moving into seventh position. For a public-sector institution facing ongoing structural questions about its long-term business model in a digital-first world, the brand value growth is meaningful.

The USPS has been a beneficiary of the US e-commerce boom, which continues to drive parcel volume even as letter mail declines. The brand’s ubiquity — reaching every address in the United States, six days a week — gives it a last-mile advantage that no private carrier can fully replicate. Additionally, UPS’s strategic decision to in-source 100% of its SurePost last-mile volume (previously handed off to USPS for final delivery) has changed the competitive dynamics at the parcel level, but USPS retains a resilient base of small parcel, government, and rural delivery business.

8. Maersk — Brand Value: USD5.9 Billion (Up 27%)

Maersk’s 27% brand value surge to USD5.9 billion is the most impressive growth story among the top 10 brands in 2026 — outside of CEVA’s extraordinary 129% jump (see below).

The Danish shipping giant has been executing a clear transformation: from ocean carrier to integrated logistics partner. The strategy is gaining commercial traction. In Q2 2025, Maersk reported underlying earnings of USD2.3 billion — 7% ahead of year-on-year — with its Logistics & Services segment’s EBIT jumping 39% to USD175 million, pushing margins from 3.5% to 4.8%.

Maersk also completed the acquisition of the Panama Canal Railway Company in April 2025, strengthening its end-to-end logistics capabilities and linking Atlantic and Pacific trade flows. The Gemini cooperation launched with Hapag-Lloyd in 2025 delivered schedule reliability that outpaced the broader market by approximately 10% — a meaningful differentiator in an era when supply chain predictability commands a premium.

CEO Vincent Clerc captured the brand’s strategic posture: “The year highlighted the need to strengthen, and modernise global supply chains and critical infrastructure, further emphasising the relevance of our strategy.”

9. BNSF — Brand Value: USD5.9 Billion (Down 12%)

BNSF Railway, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, holds ninth position with a brand value of USD5.9 billion — though its 12% decline reflects a more difficult year. BNSF operates one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America, spanning approximately 32,500 route miles across 28 states and three Canadian provinces.

The brand’s value dip is linked to broader pressures on freight rail volumes in 2025-2026, as shifting trade patterns and weaker industrial output affected rail cargo loads. BNSF’s network is particularly exposed to agricultural and energy commodity flows, sectors that have faced their own pricing and demand headwinds. However, BNSF’s infrastructure scale and the backing of Berkshire Hathaway’s balance sheet mean it is well-positioned to absorb cyclical downturns and invest in the long term.

10. China Post — Brand Value: USD5.8 Billion (Up 6%)

China Post rounds out the top 10 with a 6% brand value increase to USD5.8 billion. As China’s state-owned postal and logistics operator, China Post has one of the most extensive domestic delivery networks in the world — reaching into rural and remote areas that private logistics providers do not cover.

China Post’s brand value growth in 2026 reflects the ongoing modernisation of its services, including investments in e-commerce logistics and cross-border delivery capabilities. As Chinese e-commerce platforms continue to expand their international footprint, China Post’s role as a critical last-mile delivery partner in international corridors is growing in strategic importance.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Industry observers say the 2026 rankings mark a genuine inflection point in how logistics brand value is created.

Alex Haigh, Global Sector Head of Logistics at Brand Finance, framed the shift clearly: “This year’s logistics ranking marks a shift in where value is created in logistics. UPS’s decision to shed margin-dilutive projects in favour of healthcare logistics shows that scale alone no longer commands a premium — but the quality of the network does. FedEx’s cost discipline and CEVA’s brand value surge point in the same direction: brands are being rewarded for what they carry and how reliably, instead of simply relying on shipment volume. SBB’s arrival as the strongest brand in the sector signals that dependability has become the asset customers pay for.”

The commentary from Haigh aligns with what logistics professionals and supply chain executives have been observing on the ground: that post-pandemic disruptions, tariff volatility, and geopolitical risk have permanently elevated the value of reliability. Shippers are no longer choosing logistics partners solely on price — they are choosing them on the confidence that goods will arrive on time, every time, regardless of external conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT

UPS’s healthcare bet comes to a head: Analysts expect UPS’s healthcare logistics segment to reach approximately USD20 billion in annualised revenue by late 2026. Whether the segment can offset the revenue loss from Amazon’s volume reduction will be the defining financial test of the company’s strategic pivot.

Analysts expect UPS’s healthcare logistics segment to reach approximately USD20 billion in annualised revenue by late 2026. Whether the segment can offset the revenue loss from Amazon’s volume reduction will be the defining financial test of the company’s strategic pivot. FedEx Freight’s independent trajectory: Now trading as “FDXF” on the NYSE, FedEx Freight will report its first full set of results as an independent company in the coming months. Its performance will reveal whether the spin-off unlocks value for shareholders — or introduces new execution risk.

Now trading as “FDXF” on the NYSE, FedEx Freight will report its first full set of results as an independent company in the coming months. Its performance will reveal whether the spin-off unlocks value for shareholders — or introduces new execution risk. Maersk’s logistics margin ambition: Maersk has raised its full-year 2026 earnings guidance to USD8 billion–USD9.5 billion. Whether its Logistics & Services segment can sustain the margin momentum it posted in Q2 2025 will determine whether the brand holds or extends its 27% brand value gain.

Maersk has raised its full-year 2026 earnings guidance to USD8 billion–USD9.5 billion. Whether its Logistics & Services segment can sustain the margin momentum it posted in Q2 2025 will determine whether the brand holds or extends its 27% brand value gain. Geopolitical wildcard: The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and continued Middle East tensions remain the sector’s most unpredictable variable. Any further escalation could reroute additional shipping lanes, inflating costs and testing the resilience of even the best-capitalised logistics brands.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The 2026 logistics brand rankings tell a story that goes far beyond delivery trucks and shipping containers. The brands ascending the rankings are those that have made a deliberate trade — volume for value, scale for specificity, tonnage for trust. In an era defined by geopolitical unpredictability and margin compression, the logistics companies that will define the next decade are not the ones moving the most packages; they are the ones their customers trust to move the right packages, on time, every time — regardless of what is happening in the world.