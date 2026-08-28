Hublot unveils big bang reloaded for champions league

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 28, 2026

Key Points

Hublot unveils the Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic for the 2026/27 season

The limited-edition watch features a 44 mm titanium case, blue ceramic bezel and 72-hour power reserve

Hublot produces only 100 pieces, available through its boutiques worldwide and Hublot.com

Main Story

Hublot has unveiled the Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic in Nyon, Switzerland, marking the start of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season and the brand’s eighth timepiece from the partnership.

The limited-edition watch features a 44 mm case made from satin-finished and polished titanium, with a bezel combining polished titanium and blue ceramic. Its matte blue skeleton dial exposes the movement, while a sapphire crystal on the blue ceramic case back displays the UEFA Champions League logo.

Hublot said the timepiece is powered by its HUB1280 Unico Manufacture calibre, an automatic column-wheel chronograph movement comprising 354 components and offering approximately 72 hours of power reserve. The watch is water-resistant to 100 metres and comes with a blue rubber and white calf-leather strap featuring star motifs and blue stitching.

The package also includes a miniature replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy and a hologram. Hublot is limiting production to 100 pieces, with the watch available from August 27 through its boutiques worldwide and Hublot.com.

Hublot has served as the Official Watch of the UEFA Champions League since 2015. The 2026/27 competition enters its third season under the league-phase format, with the league phase beginning on September 8, 2026. UEFA said the 36-team league-phase draw is taking place on August 27, while the fixture list and kick-off times will be communicated by August 29.

What’s Being Said

“A new UEFA Champions League season begins, bringing with it the enduring desire to tell the story of those nights when anything can change.” Julien Tornare, CEO, Hublot.

Hublot said the new model reflects the 11-season relationship between the Swiss watchmaker and European club football’s leading competition, using the tournament’s blue colour and star motif as key design elements.

What’s Next

Hublot’s 100-piece limited edition is available from August 27 through Hublot boutiques worldwide and Hublot.com

UEFA is expected to publish the complete 2026/27 Champions League fixture list and kick-off times no later than August 29

The league phase begins on September 8, with the final scheduled for June 5, 2027, at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano

The Bottom Line:

Hublot is using the launch to reinforce its position at the intersection of luxury watchmaking and elite football, turning its long-running UEFA partnership into a limited-edition commercial product. The 100-piece production run also positions the watch as a collector-focused extension of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.