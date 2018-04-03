Zimbabwean Doctors End Industrial Action

The Zimbabwean doctors have ended their industrial action and resumed to work on Tuesday.
The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said in a press release said that they have ended the industrial action which they embarked upon last month.
‘Zimbabwean junior doctors returned to work Tuesday after ending their month-long strike over pay, the state-controlled”, Herald newspaper reported.
This was after the agreement that was reached with the Health Services Board.
The intervention of the Zimbabwean President, His Excellency, Emmerson Mnangagwa also contributed a great deal to the ending of the industrial action.
The strike crippled service delivery at public hospitals with some major departments at the hospitals being completely shut down.
The government increased the doctors’ on-call allowances from 1.50 U.S. dollars per hour to 7.50 dollars for 160 working hours per month.
The government also promised to improve drug and equipment supply at the public health institutions.
Zimbabwe’s public health system has deteriorated over the years due to economic challenges faced by the nation, with brain drain, poor working conditions and shortage of drugs and equipment among the major challenges.
According to the agreement, the sum will be paid on an unclaimable basis at the rate of 1,200 dollars per month for the junior doctor while night duty allowances have been reviewed to an unclaimable sliding scale rate from 217
dollars to 303 dollars per month.