Zimbabwean Doctors End Industrial Action

The Zimbabwean doctors have ended their industrial action and resumed to work on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said in a press release said that they have ended the industrial action which they embarked upon last month.

‘Zimbabwean junior doctors returned to work Tuesday after ending their month-long strike over pay, the state-controlled”, Herald newspaper reported.

This was after the agreement that was reached with the Health Services Board.

The intervention of the Zimbabwean President, His Excellency, Emmerson Mnangagwa also contributed a great deal to the ending of the industrial action.

The strike crippled service delivery at public hospitals with some major departments at the hospitals being completely shut down.