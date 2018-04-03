NIMC Denies Rumour of Non-issuance of Cards to Eligible Voters

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in a press statement released today, has denied the rumour that the agency is not issuing cards to eligible voters.

The press statement was signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, NIMC, Loveday Ogbonna.

“Accordingly, all individuals who, upon completion of their enrolment, have received an SMS are invited to proceed to the NIMC Office where they enrolled to pick up their Cards from Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018.

“Persons who have not received an SMS can equally check the status of their cards on the NIMC website.

“Citizens and legal residents who have also relocated from where they enrolled are advised to visit any NIMC office closest to them to request a card transfer form, which they would fill, and submit to the State Coordinator for processing.

The purpose of the National Identification Number was stated to be very important with increased acceptance more than ever.

“Nigerians and Legal Residents are reminded that the National Identification Number (NIN) is the unique identifier and most important token issued by the Commission and not the physical e-ID Card.

“The NIN, which is fast gaining acceptance by Nigerians, is a set of 11 non-intelligent numbers randomly assigned to an individual at the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

“The NIN is used to tie all records about an individual in the database and is verifiable via the NIMC Verification Service (NVS) portal which is made available to institutions and organisations upon request.

Section 27 (1) and (2) of the NIMC Act, 2007, states that transactions including, application for and issuance of an International Passport; opening of individual and/or group bank accounts, all consumer credits; purchase of insurance policies, purchase, transfer and registration of land by any individual; National Health Insurance Scheme, and such transactions that have social security implications, registration of voters, payment of taxes, and pensions, will be done with the NIN.

Thus, all NIMC stakeholders, including the media as well as the general public are enjoined to stop peddling half-truths, or outright falsehood, but rather, work with the Commission to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System for National growth and development.