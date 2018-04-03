Call for Nigerian fintech startups to apply for Mastercard’s Start Path programme and pitch to Mastercard panel in Lagos in April

Mastercard is calling for applications from Nigerian fintech startups for its Start Path 2018 programme, the company’s initiative that supports innovative later-stage start-ups that are reshaping the future of commerce.

The programme is open to startups from Nigeria who are rethinking banking and payments and have raised a significant seed or Series A round of investment. Start-ups will have the opportunity to present their business proposals to the Start Path judging panel on 9 April in Lagos and selected startups will present at Mastercard’s Innovation Dialogue event on 10 April to an audience of influential business leaders besides being considered for Start Path.

During the six-month virtual programme, Start Path provides start-ups with the operational support, mentorship, and investment they need to develop the next generation of commerce solutions and grow their operations. Selected companies further benefit from the knowledge of a global network of Mastercard experts, access to Mastercard customers and partners including global corporate brands spanning banking, retail, tech and telecoms, and the ability to innovate on top of Mastercard solutions.

Nigeria’s start-ups have already shown great promise with the success of Start Path alumni such as NetPlus and Flutterwave. NetPlus was the first African startup to be selected to be part of the Mastercard Start Path 2016 programme, and has recently worked with Mastercard to introduce a secure e-commerce solution that removes the need for consumers to carry cash for online purchases. Flutterwave, which was also part of the 2016 programme, drives growth for both banks and businesses across Africa through ground-breaking digital payment technology.

NetPlus and Flutterwave prove that there is tremendous talent on the continent and that startups are contributing significantly to the growth of Africa, and shaping commerce to the benefit of all African’s.

Applications must be submitted via https://www.startpath.com/ on or before 5 April 2018. Successful applicants will be contacted directly.