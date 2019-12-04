Zenith Bank, Femi Otedola Top List of Donors to LSSTF in 2019

With N80 million, Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, is the biggest individual donor to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund for (LSSTF) for 2019.

Zenith Bank took the lead for corporate donors, with its donation of N300 million.

Other top corporate donors on the list included Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Access Bank, Xenon Construction Limited and First Bank.

The donors were appreciated at an event tagged “Transformational Security’ and organized by LSSTF at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, said he is happy that other states have adopted the security trust fund idea initiated some years back, and that this showed that the initiative is worthy of emulation.

“The present administration under my watch also introduced new security strategies to combat security issues including making available new equipment for our security agencies,” he said.

“We have revitalized security strategies to combat security coverage in Epe and Ikorodu waterways and other areas through a regional security outfit code-named ‘Amotekun’, to combat banditry and Kidnapping.

“Also with the ongoing road upgrades across the state, I believe that we can achieve significant improvements in the security of our State.”

Oye Hassan-Odukale, chairman of LSSTF board of trustees, also noted that crime-fighting is mandatory and the fund will not stop promoting the fight against crimes.

LSSTF was established 12 years ago with the aim of reducing the critical deficiencies in equipment, training and logistics of security agencies operating in Lagos.

Below is a list of the donors: