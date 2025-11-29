Yvonne Jegede Marks 20 Years In Nollywood, Plans Support For 5,000 Children

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede is set to celebrate 20 years in the film industry and announce new initiatives aimed at supporting children and single parents. The actress said she feels fulfilled and grateful as she reflects on two decades of work in Nollywood.

Jegede said many people who started their careers at the same time are no longer active, adding that she is thankful for the opportunities that have kept her relevant. She noted that her biggest growth has been learning to evolve and improve with each new phase of her life.

The actress described the anniversary as a rebirth and a point of renewed vision. She explained that her early start in the industry shaped her journey and that she is now ready to explore new potentials she has discovered over the years.

To mark the milestone, Jegede will launch a foundation and an investment company. She said the foundation will focus on long-term support for young people and creatives. According to her, many actors struggle later in life because they fail to invest in their future.

She revealed that she has been responsible for the education of 18 adopted children and has supported single parents and other causes for years. She said the foundation will allow her to expand this work with the help of a team and partners.

Jegede said the new foundation aims to help 5,000 children access education within the next five years and support 100 single parents with business opportunities within two years.