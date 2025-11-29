Film Set Clash: Nollywood Guilds Suspend Taye Arimoro, Order Apology From Peggy Ovire

Nollywood guilds have taken disciplinary action against actors Taye Arimoro and Peggy Ovire after their confrontation on the set of Pieces of Love on 12 November. The incident escalated into a physical clash, prompting the Directors Guild of Nigeria, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and the Association of Movie Producers to launch separate investigations.

In a joint statement, the guilds said their findings showed Arimoro as the primary aggressor. They accused him of assaulting the production manager and the driver and releasing a misleading live video that misrepresented events and damaged Ovire’s reputation. They also noted that Ovire, who was not present during the initial altercation, was not responsible for the events that started the dispute.

The guilds announced Arimoro’s immediate suspension from all Nollywood productions. Members of all three guilds have been instructed to withdraw from any project involving him. The guilds also directed Arimoro to issue a public apology, release a corrective video, and return to complete two pending scenes under supervision.

Ovire was also sanctioned for failing to de-escalate the situation when she confronted Arimoro outside the estate where the incident occurred. She must write letters of apology to major Nollywood guilds, apologise to the estate management, and sign an undertaking on behalf of her driver to ensure future compliance with professional conduct.

The guilds reaffirmed their zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or misconduct on film sets. They also announced the rollout of a unified Nollywood On-Set Conduct and Safety Code to strengthen professionalism and protect filmmakers nationwide.