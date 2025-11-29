FAAN Cautions Nigerians Over Fake Recruitment Advert

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised the public to ignore a fake online advertisement claiming the agency is recruiting Aviation Security personnel. In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, the authority said the advert circulating online is not from FAAN and should not be taken seriously.

The agency explained that it is not conducting any Aviation Security recruitment and urged Nigerians not to click on the link attached to the advert or submit personal information to unknown websites. It added that the message was designed to mislead the public and has no connection with FAAN.

The authority encouraged citizens to remain alert, report suspicious websites or messages to relevant authorities and rely only on verified FAAN communication channels for accurate information. Agbebire noted that the agency will announce any legitimate recruitment exercise through its official platforms.