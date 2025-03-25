Yellow Cowries, In Partnership With CFG Africa, Leads Financial Education Revolution At Global Money Week 2025 Celebration

Yellow Cowries marked another milestone in youth financial education during its Global Money Week (GMW) 2025 celebration in Alausa Ikeja, Lagos. The event showcased the organization’s innovative approach to financial literacy through a dynamic program that engaged students from four Lagos State Education Districts.

The celebration commenced with an energetic walkathon around Alausa, uniting Lagos State Secondary Schools Students, representatives from Yellow Cowries, CFG Africa, Cowrywise, and officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education. Central to the festivities was the 6th edition of the Yellow Cowries Financial Literacy Brainee Competition, which highlighted the effectiveness of Yellow Cowries’ educational methodology.

During the financial case study challenge, student teams displayed exceptional mastery of the Yellow Cowries proprietary PSI (Plan-Save-Invest) curriculum, presenting practical solutions to real-world financial scenarios. “What we witnessed today is nothing short of extraordinary,” remarked Mr. Akindele Ogundepo, Head of Asset Management at CFG Africa. “These students aren’t just memorizing financial concepts; they’re applying them with remarkable sophistication.“

The PSI Card Games tournament, utilizing Yellow Cowries’ groundbreaking gamification tool, further demonstrated the impact of engaging gameplay in fostering financial literacy. Mr. Razaq Ahmed, CEO of Cowrywise, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “It’s important for young people to understand the benefits of sound financial advice. Developing a savings and investment culture early helps them protect their financial freedom and avoid the mistakes many of us made growing up.”

As the newly elected president of CFA Society Nigeria, he added, “Today’s event validates our commitment to instilling these vital financial skills in our youth. Collaborations between financial professionals and schools are essential to ensure that students receive comprehensive financial education.”

Mrs. Shade Odunaiya, Board Director at Yellow Cowries, expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments: “Today’s demonstrations validate our innovative approach to financial literacy. These students are becoming confident financial decision-makers who will influence their peers and communities.”

Mrs. Shitta-Bey Aramide, Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “The collaboration between Yellow Cowries and our education ministry has significantly enhanced our students’ financial acumen. The enthusiasm and knowledge displayed today prove we’re on the right path.”

Lagos State Education District 4 emerged victorious in the competition, with Lagos State Education Districts 1 and 3 securing second and third positions, respectively.

This event underscored Yellow Cowries’ commitment to advancing financial literacy in Nigeria, reaching over 20,000 students across 140 secondary schools. Founded by Mrs. Tokunbo Ishmael with a vision to revolutionize financial education in Nigeria leveraging gamification. Yellow Cowries continues to transform the landscape of youth financial literacy through innovative tools (such as our PSI digital app), making financial education engaging and accessible, and strong partnerships with corporate sponsors like CFG Africa, Alitheia Capital, educational authorities, and leaders in the financial sector.

In closing, Mrs. Odunaiya noted, “The skills we are fostering today will empower our youth to manage their finances better, ensuring they are well-prepared for the future.” As Mr. Akindele Ogundepo aptly summarized, “Financial literacy is not just a skill; it’s an essential part of our students’ futures.”