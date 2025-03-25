Geregu To Pay Dividend On Friday, Amperion Secures 78.05%

Geregu Power Plc is set to pay shareholders a final dividend of ₦8.50 per share on Friday, with two major stakeholders receiving 83.05% of the total payout. A total of ₦21.25 billion will be distributed to eligible shareholders who hold shares as of the close of business on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited, owned by Femi Otedola, holds a 78.05% stake in the power generation company, while Libreville Power Limited owns 5%.

As a result, Amperion is expected to receive ₦16.658 billion in dividend income, while Libreville will collect ₦1.062 billion. Due to minimal trading activity, Geregu’s share price has remained stable at ₦1,141.50 over the last seven trading sessions.

In a statement to the Nigerian Exchange and the public, Geregu confirmed that its Register of Members and Transfer Books would remain closed from March 14 to March 28, 2025, to facilitate the dividend payment process.

“If approved by members at the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on Friday, March 28, 2025, or Friday, April 4, 2025, at the rate of ₦8.50 per ordinary share—subject to the appropriate withholding tax deduction—to shareholders whose names appear in the Company’s Register of Members.”

With a free float of 16.85%, Geregu Power remains compliant with regulatory requirements, according to its audited financial statements on the Nigerian Exchange.