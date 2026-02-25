XEJet And University Of Abuja Sign MoU For Aerospace Engineering Centre

KEY POINTS

XEJet Ltd. and the University of Abuja have signed an MoU to establish the XEJet Centre for Aerospace and Space Engineering.

The project will be delivered in two phases, starting with equipping existing labs for immediate teaching followed by the construction of a permanent, green-powered complex.

XEJet has committed to offering automatic employment to the top three graduating students of the programme annually for ten years.

MAIN STORY

The Group Chief Executive Officer of XEJet, Emmanuel Iza, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Abuja to establish the XEJet Centre for Aerospace and Space Engineering.

The MoU enables a purpose-built academic hub designed to advance aeronautical and astronautical engineering education in Nigeria and strengthen the country’s position in the global aviation ecosystem. Iza noted that this initiative represents a long-term commitment to the Nigerian aviation space through education, infrastructure, and talent development, following ambitions set during the groundbreaking of the company’s Flight Support Service facility in January 2025.

The project will be delivered in two phases: the first phase involves equipping priority aerospace laboratories within existing university facilities to enable immediate teaching and support readiness for NUC and COREN accreditation. Under the MoU, both parties will subsequently commence the design of a permanent, green-powered academic complex, which XEJet will fund and deliver in the final phase, aligned with COREN Outcomes-Based Education (OBE) standards.

To reinforce industry relevance, XEJet will offer automatic employment to the top three graduating students of the programme annually for ten years. The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Abdulfatai Jimoh, stated that the collaboration provides the necessary classroom and industrial exposure to ensure graduates are employable, helping to achieve objectives set by NUC-CCMAS and COREN-OBE for the engineering discipline.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The XEJet Centre for Aerospace and Space Engineering marks the beginning of that journey and represents our long-term commitment to the Nigerian aviation space,” stated Emmanuel Iza, GCEO of XEJet .

. “For the graduate of the university academic programme to be employable, they must have both classroom and industrial exposure,” noted Prof. Abdulfatai Jimoh, Dean of Engineering .

. XEJet clarified that the permanent facility will be a “purpose-built facility, fully aligned with COREN Outcomes-Based Education (OBE) standards.”

WHAT’S NEXT

XEJet will begin equipping priority aerospace laboratories within existing University of Abuja facilities for immediate practical instruction.

The University and XEJet will work toward securing formal NUC and COREN accreditation for the new programme.

Both parties will commence the design and development phases for the permanent, green-powered academic complex.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the MoU between XEJet and the University of Abuja creates a structured pathway for advanced aerospace education in Nigeria. By combining laboratory investment with a ten-year employment guarantee for top graduates, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic instruction and industrial requirements in the aviation sector.