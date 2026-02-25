NATCA Praises MMIA Fire Response, Calls For Urgent Safety Audit Of Control Towers

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) has praised the “professionalism and resilience” of NAMA and Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) during the MMIA Terminal One fire.

NATCA President Edino Amos noted that the incident exposed critical infrastructural gaps, leading to a call for a comprehensive safety evaluation of all Nigerian control towers.

The association is urging the Federal Government to expedite the Safe Tower Project at MMIA to ensure a modern and secure working environment for operational personnel.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) has praised Nigeria’s aviation leadership under the Minister, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), and called for a safety evaluation of control towers. In a statement signed by its President, Edino Amos, on Tuesday in Lagos, NATCA commended Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for their leadership and effective crisis management during Monday’s fire at Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Edino stated that NAMA’s proactive decision to temporarily close the airspace and coordinate its orderly reopening within the hour demonstrated exceptional teamwork and professionalism. During the incident, personnel successfully relocated to the Fire Tower, where engineers redeployed critical communication radios with precision to ensure services resumed seamlessly.

Despite the exemplary response, Edino noted that the incident exposed critical infrastructural and safety gaps requiring urgent attention. NATCA has called on the Federal Government to conduct a comprehensive safety evaluation of all control towers in line with ICAO standards and to expedite the completion of the Safe Tower Project, particularly at MMIA, to provide a secure and modern working environment. The association reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding aviation professionals and the flying public while improving Nigeria’s air navigation services. During the coordinated rescue operation on Monday, firefighters successfully evacuated staff from the ninth-floor control tower using a crane, highlighting the high-risk conditions faced by controllers during terminal emergencies.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“In a remarkable display of teamwork, ATC and other personnel relocated to the Fire Tower and resumed services seamlessly,” stated NATCA President Edino Amos.

Amos emphasized that: “The incident exposed critical infrastructural and safety gaps requiring urgent attention… NATCA calls on the Federal Government to conduct a comprehensive safety evaluation.”

Regarding the rescue, reports confirmed: “Firefighters evacuated staff from the ninth floor control tower using a crane in a coordinated rescue operation.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Aviation authorities are expected to review NATCA’s request for a nationwide audit of control tower safety protocols and infrastructure.

Pressure is mounting on the Ministry of Aviation to provide a definitive timeline for the completion of the Safe Tower Project at MMIA.

at MMIA. NAMA and FAAN will likely collaborate on structural assessments of the MMIA tower to ensure communication systems are fully resilient following the emergency relocation.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that NATCA’s commendation of the MMIA fire response is paired with a stern warning regarding aging infrastructure. While the successful emergency relocation of air traffic services prevented a total blackout, the association maintains that only a comprehensive safety audit and the completion of the Safe Tower Project can guarantee the long-term security of Nigeria’s airspace.