Workers’ Day: Federal Government Declares May 1st Public Holiday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement in a statement released Tuesday night, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo applauded Nigerian workers for their steadfastness and commitment, stressing that industrial peace and productivity are vital for national development.

He acknowledged the indispensable role workers play in nation-building and stated that their contributions form the backbone of Nigeria’s reputation in the global arena.

“As we honour the efforts and resilience of our workforce, I urge all workers to embrace innovation and increased productivity,” Tunji-Ojo said.

While extending well-wishes for a joyous Workers’ Day, the minister also encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful, assuring them of the Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to its Renewed Hope Agenda.

“There is honour in labour, and the passion we bring to our daily duties is fundamental to the advancement of our nation,” he added.

He further reiterated the administration’s focus on enhancing security across the country for both citizens and foreign residents, stating, “This administration remains unwavering in its resolve to ensure the safety of lives and property nationwide.”