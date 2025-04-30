Okowa: Atiku Set To Exit PDP

Former Delta State Governor and 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is on the verge of leaving the PDP.

During a live appearance on ARISE News on Tuesday, Okowa made the disclosure, noting, “Atiku is on his way out of the PDP.” This revelation comes shortly after Okowa formalised his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okowa expressed disappointment over the current state of affairs within the PDP, saying many members were increasingly disillusioned as the 2027 general elections draw nearer.

“I had conversations about the coalition with Atiku, who, I must say, is on his way out of the PDP, before we made the decision to join the APC,” Okowa revealed.

Coalition Without Structure

Speaking on the planned opposition alliance, Okowa criticized the initiative reportedly championed by Atiku, saying it lacked the necessary framework, urgency, and coherence to gain traction.

“In my opinion, there is no solid platform yet to support a viable coalition. There’s neither a confirmed vehicle nor enough time to build real momentum,” he noted.

Backing Tinubu for 2027

Okowa also threw his support behind President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, arguing that completing the South’s turn in the rotational presidency would ensure national stability.

“For the unity of this country, it is only right that President Tinubu completes an eight-year tenure. Afterwards, power can return to the North. That’s the fair path,” he stated.

Strategic Realignment

The former governor explained that his defection from the PDP to the APC was not a personal decision but one collectively reached after extensive consultations with stakeholders across Delta State.

“This wasn’t a unilateral decision. We held meetings with multiple stakeholders and also consulted respected non-political leaders before arriving at this conclusion,” Okowa said.

He stressed that despite their efforts while in PDP, the state had not been able to secure key federal-level benefits, influencing their decision to switch allegiance.

“It wasn’t just myself or the governor. It was a collective resolution of a broader political family in Delta. Despite our efforts, we struggled to attract many federal benefits that would have uplifted the state,” he added.