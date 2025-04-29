JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Wanted Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu At Abuja Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of prominent businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Achimugu, who was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency in March over allegations bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering, was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday upon her arrival from London.

Sources within the EFCC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the arrest was executed around 5:00 a.m. The source stated, “We had earlier declared her wanted and could not allow her to continue moving freely. Besides, the court mandated that she must appear before us today. There was no restriction on her arrest—only a directive that she should not be detained if she turned herself in.”

The development comes barely 24 hours after the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice I.E. Ekwo, ordered Achimugu to present herself at the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday, and to appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Confirming the arrest, her legal counsel, Chief Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), described the commission’s action as a violation of due process, noting that his client returned to Nigeria voluntarily in compliance with the court’s directive.

“In line with the undertaking made in court on Monday, my client flew back to Nigeria to honour the EFCC’s invitation. Sadly, she was arrested immediately upon landing, despite the court’s clear instruction that she should not be detained,” Ojukwu said.

He added that Achimugu had commenced a hunger strike to protest what he termed a breach of her fundamental rights. “She is a prisoner of conscience,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale had not responded to calls or messages seeking official comment on the matter.