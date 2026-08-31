Woman arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit drugs into ogun prison

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Key Points

A woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle substances suspected to be a psychoactive drug into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Correctional officers reportedly discovered the suspected substance concealed inside a sachet of Milo during routine screening.

The woman was visiting an inmate on death row when she was arrested.

The incident occurred at about 1:33 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The suspect was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Nigerian Correctional Service reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and other prohibited items in custodial centres.

Main Story

A woman who visited an inmate at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been arrested after correctional officers allegedly discovered substances suspected to be a psychoactive drug concealed in a sachet of beverage, The incident occurred at about 1:33 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2026, during the mandatory screening of visitors entering the custodial facility.

The Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service disclosed the arrest in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Odukoya Olayinka, According to the Service, the woman had arrived at the facility to visit an inmate who is on death row when correctional officers discovered a sachet of Milo containing substances suspected to be “colos”, a street name commonly associated with a psychoactive substance.

Following the discovery, the woman was arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and possible prosecution, The Nigerian Correctional Service said the incident demonstrated the vigilance of its personnel and their determination to prevent prohibited items from entering custodial facilities.

The Issues

The incident highlights the continued security challenges faced by correctional facilities in preventing the smuggling of illicit drugs and other prohibited items into prisons, The presence of psychoactive substances within custodial centres can undermine efforts to reform and rehabilitate inmates while creating additional security and behavioural challenges for correctional authorities, The case also underscores the importance of routine screening of visitors and other individuals seeking access to correctional facilities.

What’s Being Said

The Ogun State Controller of Corrections, Kamoru Adesina, commended the officers involved in the arrest, describing their actions as a demonstration of alertness and professionalism, Adesina reaffirmed the Service’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and other criminal activities within custodial centres.

He stressed that correctional facilities are intended to reform and rehabilitate inmates and should not become channels for the circulation of illicit substances, The command also warned members of the public against attempting to compromise the security of custodial centres by bringing prohibited items into the facilities.

What’s Next

The suspect has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation, The investigation is expected to determine the nature of the substance recovered, its intended recipient and whether additional individuals were involved in the alleged attempt to smuggle it into the facility, If the allegations are established, the suspect could face prosecution under applicable laws.

Bottom Line

The arrest underscores the Nigerian Correctional Service’s efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering custodial facilities. The suspect’s transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency means the case will now proceed through further investigation and possible prosecution.