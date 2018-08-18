WIMBIZ to Honour African Woman in Business and Management at Annual Conference

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a non-governmental organisation, will celebrate the prowess of the African woman in business and management at its 17th Annual Conference.

The Annual Conference is WIMBIZ’s flagship event which holds in November of every year and is attended by over 1,500 women from all over the world to discuss a broad range of issues centred on a cutting-edge theme that is topical and relevant to women in the business, corporate, public and development sectors.

The 17th Annual Conference taking place on November 1st and 2nd at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos themed, ‘Unstoppable You! Reinvent and Reinvigorate’, “will once again focus on the African woman in business and management and how she can thrive in today’s world, building a sustainable legacy by staying abreast with global trends, adapting and readapting for challenges ahead,” said a statement by officials of WIMBIZ in a statement.

“As the theme implies, relevance and fulfilment for today’s working woman is greatly hinged on her ability to effectively balance every aspect of her life while enjoying the support of her family, peers and society in achieving her dreams.

The statement said the conference would comprise of breakout and plenary sessions and end as always with a rousing debate. Hot button topics in the area of Politics, Governance, Mental Health; Nutrition; Personal Finance; Wellness; Leadership; Branding; Work-Life Balance; the Technology Take Over, and so on will be discussed. Each session will be ably facilitated by leading men and women who are relatable.

Chairperson, WIMBIZ Executive Council, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi said, “Each year, a group of dedicated volunteers gather to plan and implement an increasingly meaningful, impactful, and inspiring conference for Nigerian women in management, business and public service. This year’s edition of the WIMBIZ Annual Conference will live up to this high standard and furthermore will galvanise and reawaken the inner repository of resilience that is latent within all women.”

This year’s edition will also host two sets of Impact Investment

Awards; a Female Achievers’ Awards and a value-packed Networking Breakfast.

Whether in government, private sector or the society in general, women are a vital building and nurturing force. The WIMBIZ conference affords women of all works of life and ages the opportunity to learn, grow, contribute and add immense value to themselves, fellow women, family and the society at large.