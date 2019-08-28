Wilfred Ndidi Set to Miss Ukraine Clash

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi could miss the team’s international friendly clash against Ukraine on September 10 at the Dnipro Stadium, reports soccernet.ng

Ndidi suffered a hamstring injury during Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago. He also missed out in the Foxes 2-1 away win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Listed by Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr in the 23-man squad that will face Ukraine, there is an indication that the former Nath Boys star could be left out of the tie despite club reports that he would resume training midweek.

Before now, Ndidi, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after the team defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place match, had not missed a Premier League game since May 2018.He became the third Nigerian player in history to feature in every game played in the Premier League in a single season after Joseph Yobo and Victor Moses.

Alex Iwobi (Everton), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City) and Joe Aribo (Rangers) are the other players classed as midfielders in the latest Super Eagles squad.While Ndidi is racing against the clock to be fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday, August 31, it is confirmed that he will be ready after the international break assuming he doesn’t suffer a setback.

Source: Guardian