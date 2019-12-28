Wilder vs Fury Rematch Date Announced

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury much anticipated rematch bout has been officially scheduled for February 22, 2020, in Las Vegas.

The epic showdown will see the heavyweight kings put in power and seal of superiority again at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in United States.

With WBC heavyweight world title put in line again, Bronze Bomber will hope to coast to another victory over the British heavyweight star.

Wilder and Fury had their first fight in December 2018 and it resulted into a controversial split, with both sides emerging winners in grand style.

The American champ had landed a knockout-bound punch on Fury but the Brit summoned some energies to give Wilder some chases inside the ring.

Wilder later went to defend his WBC title against Cuban fighter Luiz Ortiz in December- a bout he unsurprisingly won through a knockout. And ahead of their rematch, Wilder and Fury have been at verbal loggerhead with the Bronze Bomber boasting of his superior power.

It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).? Get your tickets at ;https://t.co/YXkHQubNzQ#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/DAxjHE3ghr — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 27, 2019

After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions,” Wilder said. “I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February.” Fury also so responded with a subtle swipe at his opponent: “It’s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser?”

Source: Legit