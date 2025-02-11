WHO Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Provide Free Cancer Medicines For Children in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

In a significant move to address the stark disparities in childhood cancer survival rates, the World Health Organization (WHO) unveiled a new global platform on Tuesday aimed at delivering free cancer medicines to thousands of children in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The initiative, designed to improve access to life-saving treatments, marks a critical step in bridging the gap between high-income nations and resource-limited settings.

The pilot phase of the program has already commenced, with the first shipments of essential cancer medications dispatched to Mongolia and Uzbekistan. Additional deliveries are scheduled for Ecuador, Jordan, Nepal, and Zambia in the coming months. The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 5,000 children with cancer across at least 30 hospitals in these six countries this year alone.

“Countries participating in the pilot phase will receive a consistent, uninterrupted supply of high-quality, WHO-approved cancer medicines at no cost,” the UN health agency stated. This effort aims to tackle the alarming disparity in childhood cancer survival rates, which currently stand at less than 30% in LMICs, compared to nearly 80% in high-income countries.

“For far too long, children in low-resource settings have been denied access to the medicines they need to survive,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This platform is a lifeline for thousands of children and their families, offering hope where it has been scarce.”

The initiative, which was first announced in December 2021, is a collaborative effort between the WHO and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. St. Jude, a leading nonprofit pediatric treatment and research institution, has committed $200 million to support the platform’s launch and initial operations.

The platform’s long-term vision is ambitious: within the next five to seven years, it aims to expand its reach to 50 countries, providing free cancer medicines to approximately 120,000 children annually. An additional six countries have already been invited to join the initiative in its next phase.

Childhood cancer remains a pressing global health challenge, with an estimated 400,000 new cases diagnosed worldwide each year. The majority of these cases occur in LMICs, where limited access to quality healthcare, treatment interruptions, and substandard medicines contribute to devastating outcomes. According to the WHO, nearly 70% of children with cancer in these settings die from the disease, a stark contrast to the high survival rates in wealthier nations.

The WHO emphasized that the provision of free cancer medicines will continue beyond the pilot phase, with efforts underway to ensure the platform’s sustainability over the long term. This includes exploring partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen healthcare systems in participating countries.

“This initiative is not just about providing medicines; it’s about transforming the landscape of childhood cancer care in the most vulnerable parts of the world,” said a WHO spokesperson. “By addressing the systemic barriers to treatment, we can save countless lives and give children the chance to thrive.”

The launch of this platform represents a landmark achievement in global health equity, offering a beacon of hope for children with cancer and their families in some of the world’s most underserved regions.