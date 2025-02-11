US Dollar Rises Amid Trade Tariff Concerns, Inflation Expectations

The US dollar gained strength against major global currencies on Monday as financial markets prepared for a busy week filled with key economic updates. Investors were closely watching testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as upcoming reports on consumer prices and retail sales for January.

Why is the US Dollar Rising?

The dollar’s strength comes as investors anticipate important economic data releases. On Wednesday, the US government will publish its consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows how fast prices of goods and services are rising. If inflation is higher than expected, it could push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high, making the US dollar more attractive to investors. Also, the Treasury Department will release its budget statement, and Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

Additional economic reports include producer price data and weekly jobless claims, both scheduled for Thursday. These indicators help analysts understand how well the economy is performing and influence trading decisions in the foreign exchange market.

US Dollar Movements Against Other Currencies

Euro (EUR/USD) : The dollar strengthened slightly against the euro, with the exchange rate moving from 1.0331 on Friday to 1.0313 on Monday. Despite an improvement in investor confidence in the Eurozone, the market remains more pessimistic than optimistic.

: The dollar strengthened slightly against the euro, with the exchange rate moving from 1.0331 on Friday to 1.0313 on Monday. Despite an improvement in investor confidence in the Eurozone, the market remains more pessimistic than optimistic. British Pound (GBP/USD) : The British pound fell against the US dollar, dropping from 1.2411 to 1.2383. There were no major economic updates from the UK on Monday, but investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England’s next policy meeting on March 20.

: The British pound fell against the US dollar, dropping from 1.2411 to 1.2383. There were no major economic updates from the UK on Monday, but investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England’s next policy meeting on March 20. Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) : The US dollar gained against the Japanese yen, rising from 151.3042 to 152.2301. This was driven by weaker-than-expected economic data from Japan, including a decline in consumer confidence and a narrowing of the country’s current account surplus. The Bank of Japan’s next meeting is set for March 18-19.

: The US dollar gained against the Japanese yen, rising from 151.3042 to 152.2301. This was driven by weaker-than-expected economic data from Japan, including a decline in consumer confidence and a narrowing of the country’s current account surplus. The Bank of Japan’s next meeting is set for March 18-19. Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD): The US dollar also edged up against the Canadian dollar, increasing from 1.4286 to 1.4342. Canada had no major economic updates on Monday, but investors are eyeing the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting scheduled for March 12.

The Impact of Trade Tariffs on Global Markets

One of the major concerns affecting currency movements is the potential impact of trade tariffs. Former US President Donald Trump’s threats of imposing tariffs on countries like China, Canada, and Mexico have had mixed effects on global markets.

For the US : Tariffs could lead to higher inflation, as imported goods become more expensive, forcing businesses and consumers to pay more.

: Tariffs could lead to higher inflation, as imported goods become more expensive, forcing businesses and consumers to pay more. For Other Countries: Tariffs can slow down economic growth, as affected countries may experience lower demand for their exports, which can drive down their currency value.

For example, when Trump initially threatened tariffs, analysts expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut interest rates to support the Eurozone economy. However, the latest reaction to US steel tariffs showed little impact on euro rates.

Overall, with Eurozone interest rates becoming less dependent on US economic policies, the difference between US and European bond yields may continue to grow, making the US dollar even stronger.