Troops repel Terrorist attack on Benisheikh Brigade HQ, casualties recorded

Key points

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI repel coordinated terrorist attack in Borno

Insurgents forced to retreat after failed attempt to breach military base

Military records casualties, commends troops’ bravery and resilience

Main story

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have successfully repelled a coordinated terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State, in the early hours of Thursday.

In a press statement signed by Major General Micheal Onoja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, said the attack, which occurred at about 12:30 a.m., saw insurgents attempting to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation. However, troops, under the leadership of the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded swiftly with coordinated firepower, forcing the attackers to retreat.

According to military authorities, the insurgents fled in disarray after a fierce exchange, abandoning their mission and leaving behind evidence of the failed assault.

The Defence Headquarters described the attempted attack as a sign of desperation by terrorist elements following sustained military pressure in the North-East theatre.

The issues

The incident highlights the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups in Nigeria’s North-East, despite ongoing military operations aimed at dismantling their capabilities.

While security forces have recorded gains in recent months, sporadic attacks on military formations and civilian targets indicate that insurgents retain the capacity to launch coordinated offensives.

The attack also underscores the strategic importance of Benisheikh, a key location along major supply and communication routes in Borno State.

What’s being said

The Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, commended the troops for their courage, professionalism, and resilience in the face of the attack.

He paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives during the encounter, describing their sacrifice as a testament to their dedication to national security.

“Their courage will remain a source of pride and inspiration to the Armed Forces and the nation,” the military high command stated.

Authorities also urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information, noting that such reports could undermine ongoing operations.

What’s next

Military authorities said clearance and follow-up operations are ongoing in the area to track down fleeing insurgents and prevent them from regrouping.

The Armed Forces, in collaboration with other security agencies, reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist groups across the region.

Citizens have been encouraged to remain vigilant and provide credible information to support security efforts.

Bottom line

The successful repulsion of the Benisheikh attack reflects the operational readiness of Nigerian troops, but also underscores the enduring threat of insurgency in the North-East, as security forces intensify efforts to restore lasting peace.