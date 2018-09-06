What’s Wrong with Bitcoin? It Keeps Falling!

- Report on Goldman pull-back adds to concerns over user base
- One market watcher says next key level for Bitcoin is $5,000
Cryptocurrencies dropped sharply for the second time in less than 24 hours, sinking toward a nine-month low amid concern that broader adoption of digital assets will take longer than some anticipated.
Cryptocurrency bulls who counted on an expanding user base to drive up prices have been dealt a string of recent disappointments. Business Insider reported on Wednesday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was pulling back on near-term plans to set up a crypto trading desk, while trading platform ShapeShift AG said on Tuesday that it will begin asking users for personal information — a policy that may drive away customers who value anonymity. The moves follow last month’s decision by U.S. regulators to reject another round of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposals.
The next key level to watch for Bitcoin is $5,000, according to Innes, who said a drop below that threshold may cause losses to accelerate.