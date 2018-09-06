What’s Wrong with Bitcoin? It Keeps Falling!

Report on Goldman pull-back adds to concerns over user base

One market watcher says next key level for Bitcoin is $5,000

Cryptocurrencies dropped sharply for the second time in less than 24 hours, sinking toward a nine-month low amid concern that broader adoption of digital assets will take longer than some anticipated.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, tumbled as much as 9.8 percent and was trading at $6,422 as of 1:25 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, a gauge of the largest digital assets, traded near its lowest level since November 2017 as rival coins Ripple, Ether and Litecoin also fell.

