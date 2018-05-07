Wema Bank Reinforces Support for the Arts with Isale Eko Sponsorship

Wema Bank and theatre share an interesting history

Wema Bank Plc., the innovative bank that pioneered Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Isale Eko, the popular play coming up this June.

Isale Eko is one of the notable plays in Nigeria, which is bringing back the theatre culture dating back as far as 1945 when Nigerian playwright Late Hubert Ogunde established a professional touring company. It was in this same year that Ogunde’s troupe started exciting Nigerians across theatres nationwide that Wema Bank was established.

However, the Bank’s support for the arts is beyond the history shared with theatre, but in keeping with its desire to always support creativity and innovation in all forms. The Bank has often reiterated its commitment to supporting talents often overlooked by the general public.

“We are thrilled to support the creativity and talent of the producers and cast of Isale Eko. They have in the past excited the theatre going crowd by their professional performances and great delivery on stage. We have no doubt that the play coming up in June will live up to its promise,” says Funmilayo Falola, head of Brand and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank.

“The Nigerian creative industry continues to excite, especially theatre, which is growing at an incredible pace since making its comeback into the creative limelight. We will continue to do our part to support the growth of this strategic industry, which whilst entertaining also creates a lot of jobs,” Falola adds.

The upcoming play is expected to bring an exciting twist that would see its main character go into a trance in 14th century Lagos and emerge in 2018 Lagos, touring very strategic socio-economic points with a view of highlighting the opportunities which make Lagos the commercial and economic hub that it is today.

Since 1945, Wema Bank has provided banking services to people across Nigeria, and has constantly reinvented itself in keeping with one of its core values, innovation. In 2017, the Bank founded ALAT a digital bank that has redefined banking in Nigeria. The impact ALAT is making in Nigeria’s banking industry has seen it win 8 awards, both locally and internationally.

Funmilayo Falola is the Head, Brands and Marketing at Wema Bank Plc.