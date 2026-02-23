Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 23rd, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026
Boluwatife Oshadiya
Stears Africa FX Monitor Predicts Continued Naira Volatility

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1349 per $1 on Monday, February 23rd, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1315 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1330 and buy at ₦1315 on Sunday 22nd February, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1330
Buying Rate₦1315

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1349
Lowest Rate₦1343

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

