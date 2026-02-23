2027 Election: INEC Moves To Unveil Fresh Timetable After Electoral Act Amendment

Nigeria’s electoral landscape is set for another adjustment as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares to issue a revised timetable and updated schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

The development was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, Adedayo Oketola, who disclosed that the Commission is working within the framework of the country’s electoral laws. Although he did not provide a definite date for the release of the updated timetable, he emphasized that every step taken by the Commission would be anchored on statutory provisions.

Oketola spoke in response to mounting calls from political parties and other stakeholders urging INEC to reconsider the initial timeline earlier announced for the 2027 polls.

It would be recalled that INEC had recently unveiled its official timetable for the next general elections. According to the schedule released on Friday, February 13, 2026, elections into the offices of the President and members of the National Assembly were slated for February 20, 2027. Governorship and State House of Assembly elections were fixed for March 6, 2027.

The announcement was made at a press briefing in Abuja by the Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who outlined the sequence of activities leading to the polls.

However, the announcement immediately triggered reactions from various quarters. Religious groups, political actors, and civil society organisations raised concerns that the proposed dates overlapped with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Critics argued that holding elections during the fasting period could dampen voter turnout and compromise inclusivity in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

National Assembly Amends Electoral Timeline

Amid the public debate, the National Assembly moved to amend key provisions of the Electoral Act. Lawmakers passed the Electoral Act 2026, reducing the compulsory notice period for elections from 360 days to 300 days before the date of the poll.

Under the newly revised Clause 28, INEC is required to publish an official notice of election not later than 300 days before the scheduled date. The provision mandates the Commission to publicly announce the election date and designate venues for the submission of nomination papers across all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The amended legislation has since received presidential assent from Bola Tinubu, thereby making it enforceable law.

What the Amendment Means for 2027 Elections

With the reduction of the statutory notice period, INEC now has greater administrative flexibility in determining election dates. Analysts suggest that the Commission could potentially shift the presidential and National Assembly elections to a window between late December 2026 and January 2027, if it chooses to activate the new legal framework.

The anticipated revised timetable is expected to clarify whether the Commission will retain its earlier schedule or adopt new dates in response to stakeholder concerns and the amended law.

As political activities gradually intensify ahead of 2027, attention is now firmly on INEC’s next move. The forthcoming timetable will not only shape campaign calendars and party primaries but also determine the broader trajectory of Nigeria’s democratic process in the coming electoral cycle.