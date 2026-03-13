Türkiye pledges 11.6 million barrels to global oil release

KEY POINTS

Türkiye will release 11.6 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserves over the next 90 days.

The move is part of a massive 400 million barrel coordinated action by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the largest in its history.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar confirmed the release was approved by the national oil stock committee to stabilize markets hit by Middle East tensions.

The global intervention follows a drastic reduction in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting imports from major producers like Iran

MAIN STORY

Türkiye has officially joined the international effort to curb skyrocketing energy prices by opening its strategic oil taps. Speaking during a visit to a coal mine in Zonguldak on Thursday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that the country would contribute 11.6 million barrels to the global supply.

The release is designed to be gradual, spanning a three-month period to provide sustained relief to the domestic and international markets.

The coordinated release is a direct response to the “largest-ever” stockpile mobilization ordered by the IEA. With 32 member countries representing 75% of global energy demand, the agency is attempting to neutralize the shock of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The disruption at the Strait of Hormuz has essentially choked off the primary exit point for Gulf oil, leading to supply shortages that have affected Türkiye’s own import volumes.

Minister Bayraktar noted that the national oil stock committee moved quickly to approve the measure following the IEA’s recommendation on Wednesday. Executive Director Fatih Birol had earlier described the situation as an unprecedented challenge to global energy security. By injecting these reserves, member nations hope to lower the “risk premium” currently driving up the price of crude, which has fluctuated wildly since the blockade began.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We decided to release 11.6 million barrels from our strategic reserves in support of the IEA’s coordinated release,” stated Alparslan Bayraktar , Türkiye’s Energy Minister.

, Türkiye’s Energy Minister. Fatih Birol (IEA Executive Director) emphasized that the agency represents the bulk of global demand and is taking “the largest coordinated action” in its history to protect the world economy.

emphasized that the agency represents the bulk of global demand and is taking “the largest coordinated action” in its history to protect the world economy. Reports from Zonguldak indicate that the Turkish government is prioritizing “energy resilience” as it navigates the supply cuts from Middle Eastern partners.

WHAT’S NEXT

Gradual Rollout: Turkish refineries will begin receiving the first batches of the 11.6 million barrels starting next week to maintain domestic fuel production.

Turkish refineries will begin receiving the first batches of the 11.6 million barrels starting next week to maintain domestic fuel production. Monitoring Supply: The national oil stock committee will meet monthly to assess if the 90-day timeline needs adjustment based on the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

The national oil stock committee will meet monthly to assess if the 90-day timeline needs adjustment based on the status of the Strait of Hormuz. IEA Compliance: Türkiye will report its weekly drawdown figures to the IEA headquarters in Paris to ensure the 400 million barrel target is being met collectively.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Türkiye is playing its part in a global “energy firewall.” By releasing 11.6 million barrels, Ankara is helping the IEA flood the market with enough crude to bypass the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. While the release is gradual, the signal to the markets is clear: the world’s major consumers are prepared to use their emergency stockpiles to prevent a total economic shutdown.